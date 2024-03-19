ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The beneficiaries comprised 288 nursing students at Zamfara College of Nursing Sciences Gusau and 21 of the Federal University Dutsamma.

Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu [SINL Nigeria]

The Special Assistant to the lawmaker, Jamilu Umar, said this at the disbursement exercise to the beneficiaries in Bungudu on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zubairu represents Bungudu and Maru Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

Umar said that the beneficiaries comprised 288 nursing students at Zamfara College of Nursing Sciences Gusau and 21 of the Federal University Dutsamma (FUDMA). According to him, all the 309 students were indigenes of Bungudu and Maru Local Government Areas.

“Each of the benefiting students will receive ₦30, 000 each.

“The gesture is part of the lawmaker’s intervention to support education in the constituency”, he added.

“We are giving priority to students studying various healthcare courses aimed at providing more healthcare workers from the area.

“This is in line with our project to promote health care delivery in the constituency,” Umar explained.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Musa Ibrahim described the gesture as a welcome development.

“On behalf of the entire students of Bungudu and Maru LGAs, we extend our gratitude to the lawmaker for his kind gesture.

“This will reduce the economic hardship being faced by the students in paying their school fees,” Ibrahim said.

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

