President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG
According to him, she is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.
Ngelale said the new Director-General of NEMA had over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including Human Resources, Finance and Administration.
As Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank, Umar drove the strategy and repositioning of the bank into a modern, digitised mortgage and financial service provider.
“The President expects that the new Director-General will bring the much-needed financial and operational discipline and refashion the agency into a performance-driven and proactive emergency response provider with a focus on prevention and climate change readiness,” he said.
