President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

Ngelale said the new Director-General of NEMA had over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including Human Resources, Finance and Administration.

According to him, she is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.

As Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank, Umar drove the strategy and repositioning of the bank into a modern, digitised mortgage and financial service provider.