Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Power generation rises to 7,000 mega watts — Fashola

Fashola Power generation rises to 7,000 mega watts — Minister

He said that although there was still more to be done, the ministry had moved forward from where it was three years ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners play

Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

(SundiataPost)

Nigeria’s current power generation has reached 7000 Mega Watts, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said.

Fashola said this on Friday in Calabar at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing 4th Edition Retreat for top directors, heads of units and chief executives of agencies and parastatals.

He said that although there was still more to be done, the ministry had moved forward from where it was three years ago.

Three years ago, the story was that power generation was the main problem of Nigeria. The story was that the distribution companies were complaining that they did not have enough energy to distribute to Nigerians.

“We were distributing averagely 2,690 mega watts of electricity to Nigerians, but today, that story has changed, distribution has risen to 5,222 mega watts, an all time national high.

“Transmission has reached 7,000 while generation has reached 7000. The problem has not finished but all we can say is that we have made progress.”

The minister added that the Federal Government was constructing roads in virtually all the 36 states some of which were through collaborative efforts as well as direct interventions.

According to him, the present administration has spent over N300 billion on roads construction since coming to power three years ago.

“Before this administration, there was no housing policy but now we have one.”

Fashola commended members of staff of the ministry for their support and team work, noting that without team work, the ministry would not have been able to achieve much.

He said that the theme of the retreat which is “Goal Setting and Goal Reaching for a Focused Team,’’ was meant to reinforce the team spirit while setting out on its goals in the next 90 days.

It is a team that wins. We will go together as a team. If we bind together, everything is possible,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr Louis Edozien, said that the retreat was meant to appraise the performance of the ministry in the past 90 days.

Edozien, who was represented by a Director, Mr Ahmed Abdul, added that the retreat would also afford the top management the opportunity to strategise on the plan of action for the next quarter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet
3 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day...bullet

Related Articles

Babatunde Fashola Minister clarifies directive to NERC on service delivery
In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge closure postponed
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant speaks on Nigeria's housing and rent problems
Fashola Minister says Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for 3-days
Power Supply FG commits N72bn on procurement of equipment for unused 2,000MWs of electricity
Fashola Stop collecting house rent 1 year in advance, Minister begs homeowners
Buhari Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019
In Lagos Apapa-Wharf Road reconstruction project 75% completed
Fashola ‘We spend too much time praying in Nigeria’
Fashola 'Why I left my hair grey', minister explains

Local

Kogi Court restrains new Ejeh Ofu from occupying seat
In Kogi Court restrains new monarch from occupying seat
Gunmen
In Kaduna Gunmen abduct Islamic preacher, says Police
Ekweremadu denies falling ill during EFCC interrogation
Ekweremadu Senator says EFCC interrogation did not make him suffer high blood pressure
Soyinka blames Buhari for killings in Nigeria.
Soyinka Nobel Laureate blames Buhari for killings in Nigeria