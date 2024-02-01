Police warn politicians against importing thugs for Kano re-run election

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three affected constituencies are Tsanyawa/Kunchi, Kura/Garun Mallam and Tofa/Rimingado.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, gave the warning in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano.

Gumel said that any form of thuggery or impersonation by any political interest group would not be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that adequate security personnel have been deployed to arrest anyone who attempts to override the security provision, cause a breach of the peace or breakdown of the law during the exercise.

He also warned troublemakers to stay clear of the re-run election venues, stressing that carrying any weapon during the exercise would be met with a stiff penalty.

“Only eligible voters screened by INEC will be allowed to vote and people with voter cards indicating the particular polling unit where the re-run election is scheduled to be held.

“Nobody will be allowed within the voting premises, except those accredited by INEC including Party Agents.

“There will be rigorous stop and search and patrols in all the LGAs where the re-run elections will be held.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be restrictions of movement in the six LGAs where the re-run elections will be held, except essential services such as ambulances, medical emergencies, fire services and similar emergencies,” Gumel said.

He said that in line with the provision of the Electoral guidelines, all Quasi Security Outfits like Hisbah, KAROTA, Vigilante, Hunters, Man O’War, Boys Scouts, etc, will not participate in the exercise.

He added that the command was determined to provide the needed security in conjunction with relevant security agencies who are members of the inter-agency consultative committee on elections security in the state to ensure a peaceful exercise.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted via; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or the “NPF Rescue” available in the Play Store or through the following Social Media Platforms:

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter: Kano State Police Command

Instagram: Kano State Police Command