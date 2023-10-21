ADVERTISEMENT
Philanthropist donates food items to 850 vulnerable households in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

He appealed to the people of the state to intensify their prayers in seeking divine intervention over the security challenges facing the state and Nigeria in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was made through a Sarkindawaki-Maituta-sponsored foundation, called “Maituta Akida”.

The Chairman of the foundation, Muhammad Lawal, supervised the distribution of the food items to some of the beneficiaries in Gusau on Friday.

Lawal said that the gesture was part of Sarkindawaki-Maituta’s contributions to the welfare of different categories of the needy in society.

“A total of 600 households have so far received maize in Gusau and Tsafe LGA, while in Bakura LGA we donated Spaghetti to 250 households.

“This gesture is aimed at giving succour to the less-privileged families in order to assuage the economic hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

“We are making arrangements to continue with the distribution of the items to all the 14 LGAs of the state,” Lawal said.

He appealed to the people of the state to intensify their prayers in seeking divine intervention over the security challenges facing the state and Nigeria in general.

Responding, two of the beneficiaries, Usman Muhammad and Aisha Buhari, commended the foundation for the gesture.

They, however, prayed to Allah to bountifully reward the donor and the foundation workers, who contributed to the distribution of the palliatives.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Philanthropist donates food items to 850 vulnerable households in Zamfara

