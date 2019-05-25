A Post-Graduate student of the Mass Communication Department of Baze University, Abuja, Chief Leo Ekpenyong has reportedly petitioned the National University Commission (NUC) to investigate alleged academic fraud against him by the university, NAN reports.

The petition was signed by the petitioner's lawyer, Mr Sylvanus Ibechiodo on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

In the petition, the lawyer alleged that his client, Ekpenyong was short-changed by poor and unmerited grades in two of his courses in the last trimester results.

The petition that alleged unfair practice occurred in two courses: Theories of Mass Communication (MAC 801) and Research Methods in Mass Communication (MAC 803).

According to NAN, the lawyer also stated that his client had earlier written a protest letter dated May 6, to the Registrar of the institution, Mr Inuwa Idris, adding that the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Mr Tahir Mamman, SAN also rejected some claims of his client.

He, however, requested for the remarking of his client’s scripts in line with global best practices.

“The fact that students and staff of Universities abuse processes of redress, shouldn’t be a ground to perpetuate academic fraud and manifest injustice.

“No degree of tyranny or despotism will prevent our client from pursuing this just course to its logical conclusion.

“We therefore once again appeal passionately for a just, expeditious, intervention and consideration in the interest of justice and equity,”

Meanwhile, a Desk Officer in the office of the Executive Secretary, NUC, Mr Ibrahim Binuako, has confirmed that the commission had received the petition and that work was ongoing on it.