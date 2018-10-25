Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP yet to name further members of Presidential Campaign Council

PDP yet to name further members of Presidential Campaign Council

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play PDP yet to name further members of Presidential Campaign Council - Kola Ologbondiyan (ThisDay)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is yet to name further  members of its Campaign Council for the 2019 presidential  election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the party’s attention had been drawn to a phony post circulating in the social media and purporting that the party had released further names to make up its 2019 Presidential Campaign Council.

He said the fabricators of the post even went further to allocate offices to certain individuals, claiming same to be officially assigned by the leadership of the party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the party has not released any further names other than those earlier released as members of the Presidential Campaign Council.

“Currently, the only names and offices assigned and released by the party are those of the Director-General and Zonal Coordinators of the 2019 Presidential campaign,’’ he said.

Ologbondiyan said those assigned offices were: The Senate President, Sen.  Bukola Saraki, Director-General; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal as Zonal Coordinator, North-West; and Gov. Ibrahim  Dankwambo, as Zonal Coordinator, North- East.

Others were:  Gov. Samuel Ortom,  Zonal Coordinator, North-Central; Gov. Nyesom Wike, Zonal Coordinator, South-South; Ayodele Fayose, Zonal Coordinator, South-West; and Gov. Dave Umahi, Zonal Coordinator South-East.

Also, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, was appointed Chairman, Legal Matters, and Gov. Emmanuel Udom, Chairman, Fund Raising Committee.

The party cautioned that any other names being bandied around and purported to have emanated from the party should be discountenanced accordingly.

"Therefore, we urge all our members to remain calm and await further announcement by the National Working Committee of the party on the composition of the Campaign Council in due course," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

Base your campaigns on what to use power for, EU advises Nigerian political parties
Man threatens to jump down from billboard hanger if Buhari does not resign
PDP rips into Buhari for saying Nigerians may leave Nigeria if they want
South-West leaders are satisfied with Atiku's SGF promise - Ogunlewe
Gbenga Daniel believes Atiku will beat Buhari with landslide victory in 2019
Protest against Obi’s VP nomination suspicious, diversionary
"I'm still in the PDP", Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu declares
South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi
200,000 Atiku followers decamp to APC, says he abandoned them
Is Ekweremadu on his way out of the PDP?

Local

Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order"
Osinbajo to speak at Global Child Nutrition Forum in Tunisia
6 persons burnt to death as truck, 2 buses clash on Sagamu/Benin Expressway
Minimum Wage: FG to make announcement soon - Wabba
"Start stocking food," NLC warns Nigerians as it prepares for another nationwide strike
Alkali Disappearance: District Head, 7 others wanted in Jos
Police hunt Dura District Head, 7 others in connection to Alkali's disappearance in Jos
X
Advertisement