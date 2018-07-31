Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP, Ben Bruce welcome Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Saraki PDP, Ben Bruce welcome Senate President

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Senate President, Bukola Saraki to its fold. play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Senate President, Bukola Saraki to its fold.

This was made known in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The PDP said "Breaking News! The President of the Nigerian Senate @SPNigeria @NGRSenate Senator Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki has also dumped the failed and dysfunctional @OfficialAPCNg and has returned to the PDP. @OfficialPDPNig. We welcome him back home. PDP! Power to the people.”

 

Saraki had earlier announced on social media that he has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Ben Bruce excited

Also, Senator Ben Bruce expressed excitement at the Senate President’s announcement.

He had this  to say on Twitter: “Today, I am excited to welcome home to the @OfficialPDPNig, the very sagacious and excellent leader and president of the @NGRSenate, Distinguished Sen. @bukolasaraki. The @APCNigeria failed at putting you down, and inadvertently succeeded in making you stronger. Welcome home.”

 

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondinyan also put out a Tweet welcoming the Senate President to the party.

 

Kwara Governor leaves APC

Following Senate President Bukola Saraki’s defection, the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed also announced his departure from the APC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeachedbullet
3 Ortom EFCC investigates Benue Governor over alleged N21.3bn fraudbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President finally dumps APC
Ortom Group says FG allegedly behind move to impeach Benue Governor
Pulse Opinion APC should be ashamed of how it’s treating Gov Ortom
Kannywood Jihar Kano da kasar Moroco sun rattaba hannu ga yarjejeniyar bunkasa masana'antar fim
Ekweremadu EFCC interrogates Deputy Senate President over money laundering allegations
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor dumps APC for PDP

Local

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has left the ruling party.
Bolaji Abdullahi APC spokesman leaves APC
Youths in Benue state under the aegis of Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO) 2019 have warned former Governor, George Akume and others allegedly plotting to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom to desist.
Ortom's Impeachment Benue youths warn ex-Gov Akume, others
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo
In Oyo 5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
Sexual Violence Lagos Govt begins campaign against harassment in workplaces