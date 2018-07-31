PDP, Ben Bruce welcome Senate President, Bukola Saraki

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Senate President, Bukola Saraki to its fold.

This was made known in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The PDP said "Breaking News! The President of the Nigerian Senate @SPNigeria @NGRSenate Senator Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki has also dumped the failed and dysfunctional @OfficialAPCNg and has returned to the PDP. @OfficialPDPNig. We welcome him back home. PDP! Power to the people.”

Saraki had earlier announced on social media that he has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Ben Bruce excited

Also, Senator Ben Bruce expressed excitement at the Senate President’s announcement.

He had this to say on Twitter: “Today, I am excited to welcome home to the @OfficialPDPNig, the very sagacious and excellent leader and president of the @NGRSenate, Distinguished Sen. @bukolasaraki. The @APCNigeria failed at putting you down, and inadvertently succeeded in making you stronger. Welcome home.”

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondinyan also put out a Tweet welcoming the Senate President to the party.

