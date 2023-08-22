ADVERTISEMENT
Palliative distribution will continue throughout my tenure - Gov. Zulum

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum stated that while Federal Government provided for 100,000 households, his administration is providing for additional 300,000 households to make a total of 400,000 households.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Zulum made the announcement on Tuesday in Maiduguri while inaugurating the distribution of Federal Government’s palliatives to 100,000 vulnerable households.

Zulum said that while Federal Government provided for 100,000 households, his administration is providing for additional 300,000 households to make a total of 400,000 households.

He explained that Borno case is peculiar as some areas were devastated by the insurgency and returnees were yet to have full access to their farmlands, hence the need to continue supporting them.

Today we are here to flag-off the distribution of palliatives to 100,000 less privileged people in Borno under the presidential initiative in addition to the 300,000 households that would benefit from the state palliative,” Zulum said.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for the support, adding that his administration had added a bag of 10kg beans to each bag of rice provided by FG for the vulnerable households in the state.

While nothing that 2,000 vulnerable persons would be selected in each ward for the palliative, particularly in urban areas like Maiduguri, Zulum said that every household would benefit in rural communities of the LGAs affected by insurgency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

