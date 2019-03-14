The lawmaker was killed in an ambush last Saturday in Ibadan during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Olagunju, while signing the condolence register at the Olatoye family home, commiserated with the family and prayed for the parents, wives and children left behind by the deceased.

He writes: Oyo State House of Assembly, led by the speaker and all honourable members, commiserate with the family of the late Hon Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar on his sudden demise.

May his soul rest in peace. Adieu Temitope Olatope a. k.a. Sugar.

Among the legislators that accompanied the speaker are: Kehinde Subair, Majority leader,/ Ibadan Southwest Constituency, Olusegun Olaleye, Chairman, Parliamentary caucus, representing Ibadan North 2.

Other members are: The Minority leader, Akeem Ige ( Ibadan/Southeast 2 and Muideen Olagunju, ADC (Oyo East/ West).

ALSO READ: Canada says Nigeria's 2019 elections 'credible', congratulates Buhari

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Olatoye, was a member of the House of Representatives representing Lagelu/ Akinyele Federal Constituency before his tragic death.

He was alleged to have been shot in the eye by assailants and died at UCH, Ibadan March 9 during the elections.