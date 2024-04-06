Over 50,000 Nigerian pilgrims to perform 2024 Hajj – NAHCON

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, disclosed this at a news conference held at Hajj House on Friday in Abuja.

Arabi said the commission was on course to conduct a successful Hajj operation, no matter the challenges.

He reiterated that Nigerian Muslims would perform the 2024 Hajj in a number that nobody had ever imagined.

” This year’s Hajj preparations is one of the most difficult and peculiar ones.

” You know in the past, we had the luxury of time to prepare at our own pace; But, this time around, the host which is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came up with the timeline that we have to work within,” he said

Arabi said that the Federal Government had intervened in so many ways, especially with policies to support the commission to ensure that things did not go wrong.

“I made bold to say that there were a series of interventions that the government made in terms of policies to ensure that there is no unnecessary tension in the nation.

”Government has a responsibility to keep the nation one, devoid of chaos and rancour,” he said

Arabi noted that, going forward, the Hajj Savings Scheme would be the surest method to adopt.

He assured that the commission would embark on adequate sensitisation and enlightenment to make sure that intending pilgrims key into it.