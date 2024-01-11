ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected cultists were on the wanted list of the Police anti-cultism unit for a long time before they were arrested.

Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities [OSSG]
Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities [OSSG]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Commander, Brig.- Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Thursday in Osogbo. Adewinmbi said the culprits were arrested at various spots in Ilesa town in a joint operation with the Nigeria Police anti-cultisim unit .

He said that the suspected cultists were on the wanted list of the Police anti-cultisim unit for a long time before they were arrested.

"The hitman of Eiye confraternity, Busayo Ojo, was arrested with cartridge bullets, charms and other dangerous weapons .

ADVERTISEMENT

"Others include kareem Ojo, Ademola salamo, Olatunji Ezekiel, Adeyeye Adekunle and Tope Oguntade at various locations, ” Adewinmbi said.

According to him, the suspects after their arrest, confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity for a long time .

"During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and they have been members for a long time.

“They have been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran against them”.

Adewinmbi, however, said the suspects had been handed over to the Police anti-cultisim unit for subsequent investigation and interrogation before prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

OAUSTECH notifies Ayedatiwa on impending strike over unpaid minimum wages

OAUSTECH notifies Ayedatiwa on impending strike over unpaid minimum wages

Obaseki told us to deal with him if he played godfather’s role —  Shaibu

Obaseki told us to deal with him if he played godfather’s role —  Shaibu

‘No gree for anybody’ can cause crisis in Nigeria – Police

‘No gree for anybody’ can cause crisis in Nigeria – Police

President Tinubu appoints new board, management of NAHCOM, NCPC

President Tinubu appoints new board, management of NAHCOM, NCPC

Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities

Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities

The lights are off and I want them on - Lydia Forson speaks on 'Dumsor'

The lights are off and I want them on - Lydia Forson speaks on 'Dumsor'

CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone, Polaris banks following dissolution of board

CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone, Polaris banks following dissolution of board

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Emmanuel TV exits DStv, other terrestrial broadcast networks

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly