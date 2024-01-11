Osun Amotekun apprehends suspected cultists terrorising communities

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Commander, Brig.- Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, on Thursday in Osogbo. Adewinmbi said the culprits were arrested at various spots in Ilesa town in a joint operation with the Nigeria Police anti-cultisim unit .

He said that the suspected cultists were on the wanted list of the Police anti-cultisim unit for a long time before they were arrested.

"The hitman of Eiye confraternity, Busayo Ojo, was arrested with cartridge bullets, charms and other dangerous weapons .

"Others include kareem Ojo, Ademola salamo, Olatunji Ezekiel, Adeyeye Adekunle and Tope Oguntade at various locations, ” Adewinmbi said.

According to him, the suspects after their arrest, confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity for a long time .

"During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and they have been members for a long time.

“They have been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran against them”.