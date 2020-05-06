Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, said the three patients were certified okay to join their families.

“Those discharged today include the first police officer who earlier tested positive in Lagos but came to Akure out of panic.

“The woman from Owo, and the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord.

“In effect, seven of the thirteen confirmed cases in Ondo State are still on admission at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) under strict protocols,” he said.