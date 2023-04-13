OAU hands over murder suspects to police in Osun

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

He said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simeon Bamire, and the entire community were saddened over the murder of the student.

“Nobody knows that students can go to that level of indiscipline to cost the life of their mate,” he said.

The spokesman stressed that the suspects should have adhered to the constitutional provisions and the university’s regulations rather than taking the law into their hands.

Olarewaju said the University had set up a committee to unravel the circumstances leading to the gruesome murder of the student.