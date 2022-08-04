Nollywood vows to collaborate with EFCC on fight against corruption

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team was led to the commission by Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFCVB), regulators of Nigerian film industry.

Thomas said that the meeting was conceived to strategise on how filmmakers could collaborate with the EFCC and also make movies that would publicise its activities in combating financial crimes.

“This meeting is well thought out by stakeholders, after they observed the Chaiman’s commitment, passion and professionalism in the fight against financial crimes in the country.

“Therefore, when they approached me with the idea, I did not have to think twice to embrace it.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the entertainment landscape will never remain the same, after this parley with the stakeholders.

“I am already envisaging harder times for operators in the film industry, who engage in financial crimes, as the youngest and ‘numero uno’ crime fighter is about to entertain our plight.

“The board is very confident that this parley will strategise on how filmmakers can collaborate with the EFCC.

“Also on how filmmakers can make movies that will try to publicise its efforts in combating financial crimes in the country,” he said.

Mr Victor Okhai, President, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) said they came to build that perception that EFCC was watching everyone.

“We therefore seek to support the work you are doing, using the motion picture as a veritable tool.

”We also want you to be very intentional in this partnership with Nollywood,” Okhai said.

Also, Makama Mu’azu, a filmmaker and ex-President of Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), said Nollywood was blessed with talents and capacity, adding that its work in Ibo, Yoruba and Hausa, among others.

“My request is that you partner with us to showcase the work you do, to change the country for good, as it is done with the film industry in other climes.”

In his remarks, EFCC Chairman thanked the actors and filmmakers for their genuine interest to identify with the commission in its fight against economic and financial crimes in all its forms.

Bawa said that Nollywood was playing a leading role in the continent’s motion picture industry, especially in job creation.

He, therefore, expressed readiness to form a common front with stakeholders in the industry.

“Nollywood has succeeded in employing Nigerians and taken our stories beyond the shores of Africa, so we can work together.

“We can have a memorandum of understanding with relevant guilds and produce films to portray our country, and not just the EFCC, in good light,” he said.

The EFCC boss, however, urged Nollywood filmmakers to deliberately shun stories that portrayed the country and its people in bad light before the global community.

Nollywood stakeholders present included Fred Amata, Zik Zulu, Francis Duru, Eucharia Anunobi, Hilda Dokubo, Anne Njemanze, Hadiza Muhammad, and, Shan George.