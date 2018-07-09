Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NLC protest at MTN offices over anti-labour practices‎

MTN NLC protests at telcom's offices over anti-labour practices‎

Comrade Hashimu Gital, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the action was to advance issues of decent work and better conditions of service for workers.

  • Published:
NLC leaders lead Kaduna teachers in protest against government decision to sack 21,780 teachers over competency test play

NLC leaders lead Kaduna teachers in protest against government decision to sack 21,780 teachers over competency test

(Premium Times)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, picketed the telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria offices in Bauchi, over anti-labour practices.

Comrade Hashimu Gital, Chairman, NLC), Bauchi State, who led the picketing, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the action was to advance issues of decent work and better conditions of service for workers.

“Every worker is entitled to better working conditions,” he said,  accusing the telecommunication company of regularly renewing employment contract with its workers as a way of shying away from the respiratory similitude of paying gratuity and pension to them.

‎“We are giving them three days as warning, as directed by the National office of the NLC in Abuja,’’ he said.

‎According to him, the company, at every three months, sacks its workers and give them a new contract.

“This is not acceptable. Our laws do not accept that, and those workers need to be liberated.

‎“We need to tell them that they need to respect the laws of the country; they need to also respect our own labour laws, but most importantly, they must respect human and trade union rights.

‎“Workers have dignity, workers are not slaves and therefore, all workers must be treated with the best of attention.

‎“Injury to the workers at MTN is an injury to all Nigerian workers,’’ Gital said.

‎All efforts to talk to MTN officials in Bauchi proved abortive, as those met said they were not allowed to talk on any issue pertaining the company.

It is only corporate headquarters, Abuja, that is supposed to talk,’’ said one of them. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NYSC What the law says about skipping mandatory schemebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Tech MTN is planning to raise as much debt as possible in local currencies
MTN Foundation The youth are taking over with ICT and business skills
Tech MTN Nigeria has fulfilled more than 50% of its fine
Ruky Ex MTN Project Fame contestant drops offical video for 'Showers'
MTN is going public in Nigeria and only giving away 30% of company for $500 million
Tech MTN will announce profits for 2017 after recovering from Nigeria fine
Fela And The Kalakuta Queens MTN sponsored stage play wraps up performances in Lagos
Rob Shuter MTN reveals plans to become Africa's biggest bank
Finance MTN Nigeria to go public in 2018, raises $500 Million through IPO sales
Olawale Ojo MTN Project Fame winner completes National Youth Service

Local

A pothole shaped like Nigeria has broken the internet
Nature Shot It A pothole shaped like Nigeria has broken the internet
38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Plateau Killings 38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Beware of fraudsters, Army says it's not currently recruiting
Nigerian Army "Beware of fraudsters", Army says it's not currently recruiting
Dutse residents beat, imprison LG chairman over money
In Jigawa Dutse residents beat, imprison LG chairman over money