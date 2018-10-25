Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerians demand justice for Ochanya who died after rape by father,son

“Hang the rapists,” Nigerians demand justice for girl who died after rape by father, son

Ochanya died of complications of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) after she was allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerians demand justice for Ocahnya, 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son. play

Nigerians demand justice for Ocahnya, 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son.

(Pulse)

Nigrians have called for swift dispensation of justice for the alleged rapists of Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje, a 13-year-old girl who died as a result of complications of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).

Ochanya was allegedly raped by her stepfather, a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

Dressed in black shirts carrying placards with various inscriptions, the protesters made up of civil society organisations and rights activists, urged the Ministry of Justice to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

Nigerians demand justice for Ocahnya, 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son. play

Nigerians demand justice for Ocahnya, 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by her stepfather and his son.

(Pulse)

 

'Government not doing enough'

Speaking at the Unity Fountain on Thursday, October 25, 2018, Abiodun Baiyewu-Teru, the country director of Global Rights, accused the federal and state government of not doing enough to address the issues of rape and child molestation.

“When you are born till when you die, you are out of the radar of the Nigerian government. When our children are born, all the government recognizes them with is the number on their birth certificate,” she said. “If the die, do not go to school, sexually or physically abused, become slaves in their own country, the government is not bothered. Is that the social contract that you signed with your government?

ALSO READ: 500,000 households to benefit from USAID’s improved water delivery programme

“Ochanya is you, she is me. They’re women in this crowd who were raped during childhood and are continually raped in their country. One in every four girls, one in every ten boys are raped. Most of their violators are their own caregivers not strangers or demented people on the street but those who the child call brother, father, uncle. Our government is aware of this statistic but does nothing about it. If you die tomorrow like Ochanya’s mother, your daughter or son is in as much danger as you are.

“I left my daughter sleeping to come here and I cannot imagine that her father or uncle or caregiver would rape her and get away with it. No more! If our children are broken or destroyed before their sunrise, what future is there for our country? A generation that has lost everything has nothing more to lose will pulldown this country right in our eyes. We must have a responsible government and become a people who care for our own. We are as weak as our weakest link,” she stated.

Ngozi Ikenga, chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Abuja chapter, called for the implementation of the Childs Right Act across Nigeria to curb the menace of child abuse.

Justice for Ochanya

Coordinator for #Justice4Ochanya, Great Felix, urged the Ministry of Justice to expedite action and ensure that justice is served. “Injustice to one is injustice to all,” Felix added.

Director of litigation, Emmanuel Omonoho, assured the protesters that matter “must be prosecuted to the logical conclusion”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

#JusticeForOchanya 13-yr-old girl dies after being allegedly raped by father and son in Benue
Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon
Pulse Opinion Like Taylor Swift inspired Tennessee natives, can any Nigerian celebrity inspire 65,000 people to get their PVC?
RANDY DADDY Father sleeps with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one
Pulse Music Playlist Here are 10 of the best new songs released this week
5 mental health disorders every Nigerian millennial should know about

Local

Bring back Fayose, Ngige mistakenly tells Ekiti voters
Ngige says FG does not believe in curbing the activities of labour union
Morning Teaser, Sex For Marks, Sex For Jobs
VC advises universities on how to fight sex-for-marks menace
140,000 farmers affected by flood disaster in Jigawa
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget
2019 N8.73trn budget size will reduce inflation threat
X
Advertisement