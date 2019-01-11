The Nigerian Army has buried 13 soldiers and one officer at the Commonwealth cemetery in Kaduna State.

According to a report by Channels Television, the ceremony was witnessed by families of the fallen soldiers and senior Army officers on Friday, January 11, 2019.

The deceased soldiers were some of the victims killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State in December 2018.

The ceremony comes weeks after 19 soldiers were buried in a private ceremony in Maiduguri, Borno State on December 14, 2018.

The soldiers were those killed during a terrorist attack on the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele in Guzamala local government area of Borno on November 18.

Nigerian troops have been fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the troubled northeast region for nearly 10 years.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.