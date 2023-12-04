ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army admits bombing over 30 Kaduna villagers by mistake

Bayo Wahab



File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]


The villagers were celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Maulud Nabiy) when the Nigerian Army dropped a bomb on them on Sunday, December 3, 2023, around 9 pm.

The Nigerian Air Force had earlier denied responsibility for the attack, saying it hadn’t carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.

But in a statement on Monday, December 4, 2023, Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said the army has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The commissioner said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen VU Okoro, admitted that the Nigerian Army was conducting a routine mission against terrorists when the ‘unintended attack’ happened.

The statement reads in part, “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

“In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

Aruwan said dozens of injured victims had been evacuated to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the state government.

He added that search-and-rescue efforts were still ongoing.





