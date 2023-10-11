Nigerian Air Force gets 2 additional aircraft to fight insecurity

Abubakar, at a brief ceremony held in Ilorin, Kwara, on Wednesday, said the additional asset would help to add impetus to ongoing air operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his remarks, the CAS said that the process that culminated into the reception of the two additional aircraft began about years years ago when the Federal Government appropriated funds for the acquisition of four Diamond-62 aircraft for the NAF.

He said the first two aircraft were delivered between February and July 2023, while the remaining two had just been received.

Abubakar said that the two DA-62 aircraft received earlier in the year had since been deployed to the operating theatres in support of the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in troubled areas within the country.

He urged the air and ground crew that would handle the aircraft to demonstrate discipline and professionalism as well as ensuring proper maintenance and operation of the aircraft in line with recommended best practices by the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

The air chief also implored them to leverage the capabilities available on the aircraft to enhance NAF’s operational efficiency.

He thanked the government for its commitment to revamping the fortunes of the NAF and other services.

Abubakar said the receipt of additional set of the aircraft had confirmed the sincerity and commitment of the government towards ensuring peace returns to hitherto troubled spots.

According to him, the NAF will in no distant time take delivery of additional platforms that include the M346FA aircraft, AW109 Trekker light attack helicopter, AH-1Z Super Cobra, T-129 ATAK helicopters and the King Air 360i Beechcraft aircraft.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara, commended the NAF for its efforts, alongside other security agencies towards ridding the nation of its numerous security challenges.

Abdulrahman also expressed appreciation for the CAS for making Ilorin the home base of the DA-62, which he said was indicative of the peaceful and conducive nature of the state.

He assured the CAS of his administration’s unwavering support to the NAF and other security agencies in their onerous tasks of safeguarding lives and properties.

The Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, AVM Tajudeen Yusuf, said the acquisition of the DA-62 aircraft stemed from its ability to carry out robust missions in furtherance of combat operations.