Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Garba said the state had witnessed uncommon developmental strides in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education and health since Bago assumed office.

Yakubu Garba and Umaru Bago [X.com]
In a congratulatory message by Garba’s Press Secretary, Ummikhaltume Kuta on Thursday in Minna, Garba described his principal as an answered prayer to Niger. He said the state had witnessed uncommon developmental strides in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education and health since Bago assumed office.

Garba thanked Allah for the good health granted to the governor and prayed for divine wisdom on him to continue to pilot affairs of the state in the right direction. He called on the people of the state to support the present administration, adding that the governor has the interest of the masses at heart and would stop at nothing to enhance the livelihood of residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bago was born on February 22, 1974, in Minna, to parents of Nupe extraction. He was inaugurated as governor of Niger on May 29, 2023.

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

