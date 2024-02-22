Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

In a congratulatory message by Garba’s Press Secretary, Ummikhaltume Kuta on Thursday in Minna, Garba described his principal as an answered prayer to Niger. He said the state had witnessed uncommon developmental strides in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education and health since Bago assumed office.

Garba thanked Allah for the good health granted to the governor and prayed for divine wisdom on him to continue to pilot affairs of the state in the right direction. He called on the people of the state to support the present administration, adding that the governor has the interest of the masses at heart and would stop at nothing to enhance the livelihood of residents.