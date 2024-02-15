ADVERTISEMENT
We will not allow UK lawyers practice in Nigeria – NBA remembers colonial past

Ima Elijah

Nigerian Bar Association rejects ETIP agreement.

Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau. [dnllegalandstyle]
Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau. [dnllegalandstyle]

Maikyau denounced the signing of the agreement between the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, stating that it was done without the consent or engagement of the NBA.

He noted the association's opposition to any agreement that could compromise Nigeria's legal space and vowed to seek judicial review, including potential action up to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024, saw the official ratification of a fresh trade pact between Nigeria and the UK aimed at bolstering commercial ties and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Dubbed the ETIP, this agreement is poised to open up avenues for businesses in both the UK and Nigeria.

However, a key provision within the agreement has sparked concern among members of the NBA, as it obligates Nigeria to facilitate the practice of UK lawyers in the country without obstruction.

The Nigerian legal community, particularly, is apprehensive about the potential surge in imported legal services to Nigeria, which they fear could put them at a disadvantage.

“We want to make it very clear that the ETIP agreement, in so far as it relates to legal services is unacceptable in its entirety. The NBA will take all necessary measures provided by our laws in support of our position on this matter,” the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, said in a statement.

He said the agreement “will compromise our legal space.”

Describing the deal as a “tragic reminder of our colonial past,” Maikyau wondered why the Nigerian government would take such a decision with likely monumental impact without consulting with the NBA.

“It is indeed unfortunate that this tragic reminder of our colonial past is being gleefully celebrated at the highest level of the Government of Nigeria. What is more disheartening is the fact that a decision of this magnitude that adversely affects the well-being and livelihood of millions of Nigerians, could be taken without any consultation, especially with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NBA had no foreknowledge or inclination of the text of the said agreement. We could not therefore have contributed to it. I have since assuming office as President of the NBA clearly opposed any agreement that will compromise our legal space. At all the meetings.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

