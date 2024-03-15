ADVERTISEMENT
NAPTIP saves 100 trafficking victims in Edo, Delta, empowers survivors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander said that the empowerment of the three survivors is critical because two of them had babies while the third was pregnant.

The agency is currently prosecuting more than 64 traffickers in various courts in the two states. These were made known in Benin on Friday by NAPTIP’s Zonal Commander, Nduka Nwanwenne, while presenting business starter packs to three survivors of human trafficking.

Nwanwenne said empowerment was part of the agency’s strategy for survivors to be reintegrated into the society and earn a living.

“We have many survivors to be empowered, but we have to empower these three first.

“We gave them sewing machines so that they could be engaged and would be able to give evidence in court against their traffickers,’’ he said.

He explained that the empowerment of the three survivors was critical because two of them had babies while the third was pregnant. Nwanwenne added that the survivors were trafficked to Germany, Russia and Mali respectively where they were exploited by their traffickers for years.

“We believe that when they have a means of livelihood, they will not be vulnerable to trafficking,’’ he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

