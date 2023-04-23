My dad wished for Tinubu's presidency on his deathbed - Alaafin's son.

It's been one year since the revered monarch died and his son, Akeem Adeyemi, has revealed his discussion with his father before he drew his last breath.

Alaafin died on Friday, April 22, 2023, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, after a brief sickness.

Lying on his deathbed, Alaafin shared his thoughts with Akeem which revolved around politics, and specifically his determination to see another Yoruba man become the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In an interview with The Punch, Akeem disclosed that his late father threw his weight behind a Yoruba presidency and preferably the emergence of the former Lagos State governor as Nigeria's next president.

"You won’t believe it but the last thing he said to me was, “Skimeh, bawo ni oro oga yin o?’’ He asked me how my boss’s ambition was progressing. He told me that Asiwaju Tinubu must become Nigeria’s President and I told him to rest, and that was the last thing we spoke about before he died," the monarch's son told The Punch.

Akeem, who is a member of the Federal House of Representatives, added that Tinubu was the last politician that visited Alaafin before his passing and that the traditional ruler had visited 27 Yoruba monarchs in their palaces to talk about a Tinubu presidency.

He said Alaafin gave his prayers and blessings to Tinubu and instructed the Oyo people and the Yorubaland that he (Tinubu) should be fully backed.

Akeem said, "I’m telling you this now. Many people will read this interview. Kabiyesi visited more than 27 Obas in their palaces to talk about Asiwaju’s emergence as Nigeria’s next President. He met Akirun of blessed memory.

"He met Awujale. The last Oba that visited Kabiyesi before he died was Oluwo of Iwo, and the discussion was about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Speaking further, the Oba's son said his father's last wish was to see Tinubu become president because of his ability to discover talents and entrench good governance that can put Nigeria on the path of progress and development.

"His last wish was to see the next President of Nigeria as a Yoruba man and not just any Yoruba man; he was particular about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being President.

"He saw Asiwaju as a discoverer of talents, someone who’ll lay the foundation to build on, someone who will not only demonstrate good governance and put Nigeria on the path of progress and development but also as someone who knows that there’s no success without a good successor.

"He said, “Prince, the reason why I want that man(Tinubu) is that it’s not about his term as President. Asiwaju will let you know that as good as you might rate his tenure, there’s no success without a good successor.

