Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lawmakers donate N6m, food item to families of deceased APC chairmen

In Zamfara Lawmakers donate N6m, food item to families of deceased APC chairmen

The three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost their lives in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops play

Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops

(The Herald Nigeria)

The Speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and Senator representing Zamfara West, Alhaji Ahmad Sani, have donated N6 million and 120 bags of rice to families of the deceased chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost their lives in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The deceased were Alhaji Jafaru Gidan-Sambo, (Kaura-Namoda), Malam Mudi Mallamawa, (Shinkafi) and Alhaji Abdullahi Ruwan-dorowa (Maru).

Presenting the items to families of deceased in Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi and Ruwan-Dorowa towns on Sunday, Rikiji described their death as a great loss to the state in particular and the country at large.

He said the donation was aimed at assisting the families of the three deceased APC chairmen who died in the Holy land.

“I personnally donated one million Naira and 20 bags of rice to each of the affected families.

“Also our leader, the former governor of the state and Senator representing Zamfara West, Alhaji Ahmad Sani ask me to present similar amount and quantity of rice to the families”, Rikiji said.

Meanwhile, the state government’s delegation led by the state Acting Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakala, condoled the families over the loss.

The delegation, comprised the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other top government functionaries in the state.

In their separate remarks on behalf of the deceased families, the Chairman, APC elders committee, Alhaji Lawal Abubakar and Chairman of Maru local government council, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, thanked both the state government and lawmakers for the assistance and visit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
2 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
3 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Mudashiru Obasa Conference of Speakers elects new chairman
In Zamfara Expose suspicious persons among you, Speaker urges IDPs
In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap 15 persons
Zamfara Killings Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops
In Zamfara Speaker urges FG to provide sustainable security
Ibrahim Bello Emir of Gusau confers traditional title on Gov. Yari
In Zamfara Tight security at APC state Congress
Madness Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara
Yari Zamfara governor proposes N130.7bn budget for 2018

Local

Osita Okechukwu
Buhari President will award contract for Eastern Corridor Railways before December, VON DG assures
Lai Mohammed says Buhari is on the right path
Lai Mohammed FG okays $1.3bn for 5 critical projects
10-year-old drummer crushed to death as Church collapses in Delta
Delta Church Collapse PDP consoles parishioners, victims
Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections
Buhari President committed to addressing illegal migration, say APC