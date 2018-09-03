Lawmakers donate N6m, food item to families of deceased APC chairmen

news

The Speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and Senator representing Zamfara West, Alhaji Ahmad Sani, have donated N6 million and 120 bags of rice to families of the deceased chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost their lives in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The deceased were Alhaji Jafaru Gidan-Sambo, (Kaura-Namoda), Malam Mudi Mallamawa, (Shinkafi) and Alhaji Abdullahi Ruwan-dorowa (Maru).

Presenting the items to families of deceased in Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi and Ruwan-Dorowa towns on Sunday, Rikiji described their death as a great loss to the state in particular and the country at large.

He said the donation was aimed at assisting the families of the three deceased APC chairmen who died in the Holy land.

“I personnally donated one million Naira and 20 bags of rice to each of the affected families.

“Also our leader, the former governor of the state and Senator representing Zamfara West, Alhaji Ahmad Sani ask me to present similar amount and quantity of rice to the families”, Rikiji said.

Meanwhile, the state government’s delegation led by the state Acting Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakala, condoled the families over the loss.

The delegation, comprised the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other top government functionaries in the state.

In their separate remarks on behalf of the deceased families, the Chairman, APC elders committee, Alhaji Lawal Abubakar and Chairman of Maru local government council, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, thanked both the state government and lawmakers for the assistance and visit.