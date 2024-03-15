ADVERTISEMENT
Late Olubadan buried at his ancestral home according to Islamic rites

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 82-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler ascended the throne on March 11, 2022, after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The burial ceremony, which involved the two-rakat Janazat prayer, the Islamic prayer for the deceased, was led by the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Agbotomokekeke.

Balogun’s remains were after that laid to rest after the prayers.

Those present at the occasion included the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola, and traditional title holders.

Others were Sen. Rasheed Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, several market men and women, and traditionalists, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Balogun died on Thursday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan after a brief illness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

