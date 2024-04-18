ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, Landmark raises concerns over road project as fear of demolition mounts

Bayo Wahab

The tourism company said if the road project is not rerouted, all the over 80 businesses operating within the Landmark ecosystem will undoubtedly be affected.

Landmark Group gets govts' assurance on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road construction
Landmark Group gets govts' assurance on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road construction

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Government had recently issued a demolition notice to the tourism company in a letter dated March 19, 2024.

The state government said some sections of the company obstruct the planned route of the 700-kilometre coastal road.

According to the owners, the Landmark site in Victoria Island is home to over 80 businesses that create over 4,000 direct jobs, and to save these businesses, the Landmark Group urged the Federal Government to reroute about 1.5km of the road project.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it appears the FG and the management of the company have not reached an agreement on how the construction road project would not affect the over 80 businesses operating on the beach.

Reiterating its concerns on the issue, the Landmark Group in a statement on Thursday, April 18, 2024, said the sudden acceleration of the sand-filling works “has the potential to further disrupt activities in our tourism platform.”

The company urged the government to reroute the road project to its original location at the Water Corporation Road median, which to date has no permanent structures.

This original alignment remains unused, undeveloped and available till date for the development of the coastal highway and we feel that rerouting back to this original alignment is one of the several, credible win-win solutions that exist that will also avoid disruption to the beach,” the company said.

The Landmark Group also alleged that despite the buzz around the proposed demolition of the beach, the company has not been officially “consulted on the coastal highway alignment nor have we been engaged in discussions with regards to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project on Landmark.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourism company also expressed fear that the accelerated sand filling on the Landmark shoreline has sent widespread panic and fear to the independent businesses, suppliers, employees, investors, financiers, and clients that all conduct business within the Landmark Ecosystem.

ALSO READ: 7 things to know about road project that may Landmark Beach demolished

“As we continue to pursue dialogue with officials at all levels of the government, we are sure to receive formal notification with regards to a timeline on the potential resolution of this matter to quell the fears and uncertainty felt throughout our community,” the company said.

The tourism company said if the road project is not rerouted, all the over 80 businesses operating within the Landmark ecosystem will undoubtedly be affected.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case