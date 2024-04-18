Again, Landmark raises concerns over road project as fear of demolition mounts

The Lagos State Government had recently issued a demolition notice to the tourism company in a letter dated March 19, 2024.

The state government said some sections of the company obstruct the planned route of the 700-kilometre coastal road.

According to the owners, the Landmark site in Victoria Island is home to over 80 businesses that create over 4,000 direct jobs, and to save these businesses, the Landmark Group urged the Federal Government to reroute about 1.5km of the road project.

However, it appears the FG and the management of the company have not reached an agreement on how the construction road project would not affect the over 80 businesses operating on the beach.

Reiterating its concerns on the issue, the Landmark Group in a statement on Thursday, April 18, 2024, said the sudden acceleration of the sand-filling works “has the potential to further disrupt activities in our tourism platform.”

The company urged the government to reroute the road project to its original location at the Water Corporation Road median, which to date has no permanent structures.

“This original alignment remains unused, undeveloped and available till date for the development of the coastal highway and we feel that rerouting back to this original alignment is one of the several, credible win-win solutions that exist that will also avoid disruption to the beach,” the company said.

The Landmark Group also alleged that despite the buzz around the proposed demolition of the beach, the company has not been officially “consulted on the coastal highway alignment nor have we been engaged in discussions with regards to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project on Landmark.”

The tourism company also expressed fear that the accelerated sand filling on the Landmark shoreline has sent widespread panic and fear to the independent businesses, suppliers, employees, investors, financiers, and clients that all conduct business within the Landmark Ecosystem.

“As we continue to pursue dialogue with officials at all levels of the government, we are sure to receive formal notification with regards to a timeline on the potential resolution of this matter to quell the fears and uncertainty felt throughout our community,” the company said.