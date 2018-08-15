Pulse.ng logo
Kano Gov’t records 50 cholera cases, 28 deaths in 7 months

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation. play

Cholera outbreak claims lives

(The Politico)

The Kano State Government says it has recorded 400 suspected cases of acute watery diarrhea with 50 confirmed cases of cholera across the 33 local government areas of the state in the last seven months.

He said out of 50 confirmed cases, 28 deaths were recorded within the period under review.

He said since the beginning of the outbreak, the state government through the Ministry of Health had instituted several control measures to combat the outbreak.

He said other measures include mounting of continuous surveillance for all epidemic prone diseases as well as active search for cases of diarrhea and vomiting.

According to him, the state government had also approved the sum of N32 million to prevent and control epidemics in the state in addition to setting up of Rapid Response Team.

“The team will respond and investigate any rumoured cases in the state and provision and repositioning of emergency medical supplies and consumables in facilities."

The control of this outbreak depends on not only government but also on other key stakeholders such as the civil society organisations, media and community based organisations, among others.

On the first round of 2018 maternal, newborn and child health week, which was flagged off on Monday, the Commissioner said the week-long activities would provide health services for mothers, newborn and children through existing health system.

He charged husbands to make the best use of the opportunity by allowing their pregnant women to access the services, which are free of charge. 

