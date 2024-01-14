Kano fans urge Super Eagles to go for victory against Equatorial Guinea

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will take on Equatorial Guinea on Sunday at the Stade Alassane Ouattara.

A cross-section of the fans told NAN in separate interviews in Kano that, the team needed to take the maximum points in the first match.

Isa Ahmed said Nigerians were expecting the Super Eagles to emerge victorious in the opening match against Equatorial Guinea.

He said there was a need for the players to come out in full force and not underrate their opponent.

Ahmed said that he has confidence in the ability of the Eagles to win the match considering the high spirit in the camp.

Salisu Musa, a coach, said that the opening match against Equatorial Guinea would not be easy.

He urged the Eagles to be focused on the match against the Guinea national team.

Kabiru Ali, a footballer said the players need to improve on their finishing because their finishing in the last friendlies was not fantastic.

He said that the Eagles should not underrate and not be carried away by the quality of players they have.

Bala Muhammad, a football administrator, urged the Eagles to play with determination and as a team, as the match would be tactical.