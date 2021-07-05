Adekunle Ajasin University gets new VC

In a press statement on Monday in Akure, Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the appointment took effect from Wednesday for a single term of five years.

He said that the professor was the acting Vice Chancellor of the university before his appointment.

According to him, the governor's approval is in line with the exercise of his powers under paragraph 3 (8) of schedule 1 of Adekunle Ajasin University’s law.

"A letter conveying the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor, which was addressed to the university's Chancellor, and Chairman of Council, was signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

"The letter indicated that Gov. Akeredolu approved Prof. Olugbenga’s appointment, having been found appointable.

"Governor Akeredolu assures the university community of his administration’s commitment to prioritising home-grown eggheads for effective management of the institution," he said.