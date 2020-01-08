Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has confirmed the receipt of his severance allowance from the National Assembly management.

According to Saraki's special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the former Senate president received a total sum of N3,752,727.

Both Saraki as President of the Senate and Yakubu Dogara as Speaker of the House of Representatives, have received their severance allowances but many of their aides had yet to be paid, seven months after the expiration of the 8th National Assembly.

Olaniyonu noted that Saraki was "working hard" to ensure that his aides also got what was due to them.

“This is to inform that ex-SP, Bukola Saraki, has been paid his severance allowance. He got a total of N3,752,727.00. He has been working to ensure that his aides get theirs.

“And as you know, he had promised to donate whatever the money is to three families that were announced," Olaniyonu disclosed via his Twitter handle @Yusupholaniyonu.

Saraki had, in June 2019, asked the National Assembly management to distribute his severance allowance to the families of three victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East geopolitical zone, including Leah Sharibu’s parents.

He also said children of some late senators in need of financial assistance should benefit from the allowance.