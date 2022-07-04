UPDATED: Hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Enugu

According to the newspaper, the state fire service close to the area could not move in to save the situation for fear of further attacks until security was provided.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye disclosed that 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and other equipment were destroyed.

“The commission is working to ascertain the status of voter registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as well as uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) locked up in the fireproof cabinet,” Okoye said.

He said it is worrisome that the INEC office was attacked in the middle of the voter registration exercise and other preparations for the 2023 General Election.

“It will be recalled that on 23rd May 2021, our office in the neighbouring Igboeze South Local Government Area was attacked in a similar manner by unknown gunmen. This followed earlier attacks on Udenu Local Government Area office on 13th May 2021 and the State Headquarters in Enugu on 16th May 2021.

“The commission has since substantially recovered from these attacks and resumed normal activities there, including the CVR and collection of PVCs, he said.