ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko puts 70th birthday celebration on hold due to hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Colleagues and fans of the veteran had plans to honour him with a glamorous birthday celebration.

Jide Kosoko [Punch]
Jide Kosoko [Punch]

Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko, says he is putting his 70th birthday celebration on hold because of the current economic situation in the country.

Recommended articles

Kosoko, in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 3, 2024, appreciated his colleagues and fans who came up with the idea of celebrating his contributions to the industry while he was still alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jide Kosoko clocked 70 years on January 12, and celebrated this feat with friends, family, and well-wishers to express gratitude to God at a thanksgiving service.

Colleagues and fans of the veteran had plans to honour him with a glamorous birthday celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to offer my sincere appreciation to my colleagues who came up with the idea of celebrating me for my contributions to the industry growth and development of our industry while I am still alive and kicking.

“This also falls within the year of my 70th birthday.

“It is my sincere prayer that they will all remain relevant in all areas of human endeavours they find themselves in.

“I have discussed with them, and they reasoned, that the celebration should be put on hold, basically because of the current situation in the country and what the people are going through.

“I am very sure that very soon, the challenges facing the country will be over and we will all be happy for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am putting it on hold because of the masses, of which I am part. Thank you all for your understanding!.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT residents loot foodstuffs at NEMA warehouse as economic hardship worsens

FCT residents loot foodstuffs at NEMA warehouse as economic hardship worsens

Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko puts 70th birthday celebration on hold due to hardship

Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko puts 70th birthday celebration on hold due to hardship

Obi describes Mr Ibu and Sisi Quadri's deaths as huge losses to Nigeria

Obi describes Mr Ibu and Sisi Quadri's deaths as huge losses to Nigeria

Reps to question Binance boss over alleged terrorism financing

Reps to question Binance boss over alleged terrorism financing

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator

Suspended minister Edu prays to God to deal with her enemies

Suspended minister Edu prays to God to deal with her enemies

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos Police vow to go tough on protesters of economic hardship

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders