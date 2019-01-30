The command Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, said Mijinyawa was abducted in the early hours of Wednesday.

Abubakar said the command had swung into action, with support from Inspector General of Police Rapid Response Team, to rescue the abducted chairman.

Abubakar, who did not give details, called for calm and support from the public.

An APC officials from Demsa, Mr Mark Dauda, told newsmen that the kidnappers had made contact, demanding for N20 million as ransom.

Meanwhile, Gov. Muhammadu Bindows campaign team arrived Demsa today.