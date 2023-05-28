Group enlists K1 to thrill Wike, El-Rufai, others at Tinubu's victory dinner

The convener of the group, Folasade Olumo who doubled as the Deputy National Women Leader of APC, United States chapter, said this in a statement in Abuja.

She said the dinner would also be used to appreciate key figures from opposition political parties who supported the APC in the last election to ensure its victory.

“The dinner is scheduled to hold in Abuja on May 30 and is expected to have in attendance APC stakeholders and some captains of industries,” she said.

Olumo said the dinner was also to appreciate those identified by the diaspora community as having made valuable contributions to the Renewed Hope Campaign of Tinubu.

“For those of us in the diaspora, we were very involved in the campaign and the election, even though we don’t live in Nigeria permanently.

“However, there is no place like home, and we strongly believe in Tinubu’s capacity to lead our country and deliver on his campaign promises because of his antecedents.

“For this reason, we resolved to contribute our quota to the campaign and some of us also came home to participate actively in the electioneering process.

“Now that elections have been won, we believe that it is important to give honour to whom it is due, and that is why we are organising this dinner,” she said.

Olumo added that the dinner was to acknowledge the efforts of those who stood by Tinubu and made significant contributions to his victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Olumo listed some of the award recipients assaid Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau who headed the Tinubu campaign, James Faleke, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

He said Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, would also be awarded who in spite of being in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supported Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

She said Adams Oshiomole, a former APC National Chairman, Dele Alake; APC National Women Leader and Deputy, Dr Betta Edu, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim and Dr Asabe Bashir would also be honored.

Olumo said the veteran fuji musician and long-time Tinubu associate, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal I, will also be honoured.

Olumo added that a special royal award would also be presented to the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Olushola Alao Olugbon.