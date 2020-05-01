In a bid to check community spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced new measures to tackle the spread of virus in the state.

In a broadcast on Thursday night, the governor extended the lockdown in the state by three days and also announced a dusk to dawn curfew from Monday May, 4, 2020.

Excerpt from the broadcast posted on Twitter reads, “To avoid escalating community transmission,we have decided to review the lockdown which terminates at midnight of today,Thursday30th April, to strike a midway without unnecessarily putting the lives of our people &the economy of the State at risk.

“There shall be 3 days lockdown extension, with effect from 11.59pm on Thursday, 30th April till Sunday, 3rd May. All the prevailing lockdown conditions shall subsist during this period.

“Effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020, the following rules shall be enforced: There shall be partial lockdown between 6am and 5pm from Monday to Thursday to enable the people go about their businesses and allow government to run. However, total lockdown shall be in force from 6pm on Thursday to Sunday.

“There shall also be a dusk to dawn curfew from 6pm — 6am from Monday to Thursday until further notice. Movement of vehicle and persons is outlawed during the period of the curfew except for verified medical emergency cases and those on essential duties.

“Also, the ban on public, religious, political and educational gatherings remains in force. Additionally, all major markets shall remain shut.”