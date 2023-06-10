Gov Nwifuru threatens to arrest aides if there's security breach in Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru gave the warning on Friday in Abakaliki while swearing in new senior special assistants and special assistants on security and other sectors.

Nwifuru noted that they would be treated as accomplices to security breaches, hoping that this should make them alert and diligent.

“We are not giving them guns or sending them to confront hoodlums but you should provide information to us and security agencies.

“The task is therefore non profitable but challenging as the person in charge of security would be held responsible for any breach,” he said.

The governor, however, congratulated the new appointees, noting that they were selected for being the first to ‘start the journey”.

“Every change in government experiences lapses, challenges and unforeseen circumstances, as people will try to frustrate you but we are greater than our enemies,” he said.

He urged the people to be patient with his administration as every sector of governance will soon be instituted.

“Security and other challenges confronting us would be checked, considering the calibre of persons that would work for us,” he said.

Felix Okemini, the Senior Special Assistant on Security for Izzi Local Government Area (LGA), thanked the governor on behalf of others and pledged not to disappoint.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 out of the 21 appointees would take charge of security at the 13 LGAs and the new international airport.