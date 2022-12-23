Gov Adeleke appoints former commissioner as monarch

Announcing the appointment in a letter on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Director of Chieftaincy, Basiru Oladipupo, explained that the approval was made in accordance with Section 20, sub-section (1) of the Chief’s Law (cap.25) Laws of the Osun State.

The letter, issued on behalf of the Coordinating Director of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Femi Ogundun, further enjoined the newly-appointed monarch to work with other royal fathers to sustain peace and progress of the state.

The letter read: “The stool of Amuye Faforiji became vacant on 20th June 2010 and after the process, the kingmakers of the town unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Faforiji as the Alamuye elect of Amuye Faforiji on 6th September 2013.

“Unfortunately, previous administrations refused to confirm his appointment as the monarch of the town until His Excellency, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, did the needful in response to the yearning of the people of Amuye Faforiji.”

Pulse reports that Faforiji served as the state Commissioner for Works in the administration of Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola between 2003 and 2010.

His appointment comes barely a month after Adeleke ordered the dethronement of three monarchs a few days after taking over from his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

The dethroned monarchs include Akinrun of Ikinrun Oba Yinusa Akadiri; Aree of Ire Oba Ademola Oluponle and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun.