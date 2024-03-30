ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Nurudeen Shotayo

The renowned publisher said he's overwhelmed by his own projects that required him to be absolutely disciplined and focused.

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help
Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Recommended articles

In a post on his X, formerly Twitter account, on Friday, March 29, 2024, the former presidential hopeful explained why he's currently incapable of rendering assistance.

Using the Almighty as his witness, the publisher said he's overwhelmed by his own projects that required him to be absolutely disciplined and focused.

He, however, prayed for those who genuinely needed help that God would meet them in their time of need.

ADVERTISEMENT

"SINCERE APOLOGIES… It has become necessary for me to offer apologies to those who have asked me for one support or the other in recent time for my inability to help. God is my witness, I’m currently overwhelmed by my own projects that require absolute discipline and focus. I pray that God will help me to be able to bless those who genuinely need help," he stated.

To those whose phone calls he's been ignoring, Momodu explained that his action showed how deeply he's pained not to be of help, adding that it's a sign of respect for them.

He also declared that his income remains modest and always tries not to overstretch his luck to please anyone.

"If I have not picked your call, it is because I feel too pained to say NO to you. It is a sign of my respect for you, and not of disdain.

"I’m a man of modest income and I always try not to overstretch my luck. I wish for your kind understanding at this difficult moment…" Momodu concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Tinubu is 72 — who are Nigeria's other oldest presidents in office?

Tinubu is 72 — who are Nigeria's other oldest presidents in office?

You're an exceptional leader - Gov Adeleke celebrates Tinubu at 72

You're an exceptional leader - Gov Adeleke celebrates Tinubu at 72

Okuama Killings: Police hand over wanted Delta monarch to military

Okuama Killings: Police hand over wanted Delta monarch to military

FG postpones start of Port Harcourt-Aba train service to April – Minister

FG postpones start of Port Harcourt-Aba train service to April – Minister

Minister wants NASS to declare State of Emergency on 3rd Mainland, Carter bridges

Minister wants NASS to declare State of Emergency on 3rd Mainland, Carter bridges

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Nigerian military officers on duty [dailypost]

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week