Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

In a post on his X, formerly Twitter account, on Friday, March 29, 2024, the former presidential hopeful explained why he's currently incapable of rendering assistance.

Using the Almighty as his witness, the publisher said he's overwhelmed by his own projects that required him to be absolutely disciplined and focused.

He, however, prayed for those who genuinely needed help that God would meet them in their time of need.

"SINCERE APOLOGIES… It has become necessary for me to offer apologies to those who have asked me for one support or the other in recent time for my inability to help. God is my witness, I’m currently overwhelmed by my own projects that require absolute discipline and focus. I pray that God will help me to be able to bless those who genuinely need help," he stated.

To those whose phone calls he's been ignoring, Momodu explained that his action showed how deeply he's pained not to be of help, adding that it's a sign of respect for them.

He also declared that his income remains modest and always tries not to overstretch his luck to please anyone.

"If I have not picked your call, it is because I feel too pained to say NO to you. It is a sign of my respect for you, and not of disdain.