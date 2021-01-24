Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed students of tertiary institutions in the state to form COVID-19 volunteer marshals to enlighten their colleagues on safety protocols.

Ganduje gave the order on Sunday in Kano during a sensitisation meeting on COVID-19, with students’ leaders from all tertiary institutions in the state.

The governor, who described the students as critical stakeholders, urged them to assist the government in the area of sensitisation in their respective institutions.

“I urge you to go back and form Students’ Voluntary Marshals against COVID-19 in your respective schools,” he said.

He said that his administration had decided to take some measures to maximise the impact of the disease in the state.

The governor also promised an upward review of the students’ scholarship to cushion the effect of COVID -19 pandemic and inflation.

He commended the students for being peaceful in their campuses but warned them against drug abuse and cultism.

The governor also gave them 100,000 pieces of face mask to take to their respective schools.

Earlier, the President of National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS), Yahaya Kabo, commended the government for its efforts at fighting the pandemic in the state.

He also thanked the governor for the meeting and promised to take the message to their respective schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje also met with owners of supermarkets and malls in the state, enjoining them to compliment government’s efforts at curbing the menace in their respective facilities.

The governor also gave them 100,000 pieces of face mask.