Former minister Solomon Dalung says Buhari now lives in regret
Dalung accuses Buhari's allies of dragging his name through the mud.
Dalung, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who had served under Buhari's administration, accused Buhari's allies of tarnishing his reputation.
Dalung, speaking candidly, stated, "We failed to meet our expectations, and I am not hypocritical because as a major stakeholder who campaigned vigorously in 2015 and went to the nooks and crannies of the north, of all the promises we made, we fulfilled none of them."
He went on to emphasise that the key pledges of addressing security challenges, revamping the economy, and combating corruption remained unfulfilled under Buhari's leadership.
Expressing his disappointment, Dalung reflected on the current state of affairs in Nigeria, citing the deteriorating security situation. He acknowledged a modest progress during the APC administration between 2015 and 2019, stating that "banditry and terrorism got minimised in terms of attacks."
However, Dalung pointed out that the current surge in insecurity, marked by the flourishing banditry and terrorism, was a remarkable failure and an indictment on the APC's governance.
Dalung, known for his straightforwardness, described Buhari as an honest leader who had placed trust in those around him. However, he alleged that Buhari's associates had betrayed that trust, dragging his name and integrity through the mud. "They have dragged his name and integrity not only into the mud but also reduced his image," Dalung lamented.
