FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

According to him, the consumption of food prepared from the chemical substance will expose the public to cancers of the lungs, heart, kidney and liver diseases.

“For a long time, PCBs was the cooling liquid used in electricity transformers, until the world found out that this oil was toxic ,and is trying to phase it out

“Jail term awaits those caught using PCBs to fry akara, chicken and plantain chips at road side to sell to the public because the oil is toxic and carcinogenic.

“We found out that it is all over the place in Nigeria, dump-sites, and in old National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) compounds,” he said.

Alloy said a survey carried out by the ministry revealed that the oil was currently being used in making food like akara.

The consultant added that the unsuspecting public were being deceived by the likeness of the oil to the commonly used groundnut oil.

“Some food vendors now mix PCBs with groundnut oil to fry akara and sell to the general public.

“Of course, they may not know how hazardous what they are doing is. This exercise is to sensitise policy makers and everyone of this malaise.

“It is important to note that spillage of PCBs is always a danger when equipment is to be transported; it should, therefore, be transported only in sealed containers,” he said.