FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

This is contained in a statement issued by the NERC management in Abuja on Friday. The commission said AEDC was fined for non-compliance with the Supplementary Order to the April 2024 Multi-Year Tariff Order 2024 for the company.

The NERC said that AEDC will pay the ₦200 million as a fine for the flagrant breach of the commission’s order.

According to the NERC, the decision follows a detailed review and customer feedback, which revealed that AEDC had applied the new tariff to all customer bands, contrary to the order, which was designed to ensure fair billing practices.

"AEDC is therefore mandated to reimburse all customers in Bands B, C, D and E respectively that were billed above the allowed customer categories/tariff bands provided in the order.

"Reimburse through the provision of the balance of customer tokens that the affected customers would be entitled to receive at the applicable rates.

"And all token reimbursements shall be issued to the affected customers by April 11, 2024,” it said.

The commission also directed the AEDC to file evidence of compliance with the directives in a & c with the Commission by April 12.