Fayemi upgrades 40 traditional rulers in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ekiti government has approved the upgrading of 40 traditional rulers to their deserving statuses.

Executive Governor, Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@KFayemi]
He said it was part of decisions taken at the valedictory meeting of the state’s Executive Council sequel to the White Paper on Justice Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission’s recommendations of 2019.

Omole listed the obas upgraded to Grade A+ as the Alare of Are and Onigede of Igede both in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Also upgraded to Grade A+ was the Olode of Ode in Gboyin Local Government Area and Olukoro of Ikoro in Ijero Local Government Area.

He said 21 obas were upgraded to Grade A.

They include the Onise of Odo-Oro, the Alawo of Awo, Alayegunle of Ayegunle, Alayetoro of Ayetoro, Elerio of Erio and the Olohan of Erijiyan.

The Olufaki of Ifaki, the Onigbemo of Igbemo, the Ojurin of Ijurin and the Apeju of Ilupeju are among other obas elevated to Grade A.

The commissioner listed obas elevated to Grade B to include the Alaaye of Aaye, the Olaja of Araromi-Oke, the Alasin of Asin, and the Owa of Ayegbaju.

They also include Onikun of Ikun-Oba, the Ajagun of Ilumoba, the Oluroye of Iroko and the Owajumu of Omu.

Omole said the Council also approved the appointment of Prince David Akingbade from the Akingbade Ruling House as the new Apeju of Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.

He noted that the Apeju’s throne became vacant on July 21, 2021 following the demise of Oba Emmanuel Olaleye from Oniyelu Ruling House.

Omole emphasised that the ratification of the appointments was made after clearance with the Ministry of Justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fayemi upgrades 40 traditional rulers in Ekiti

