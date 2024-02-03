Fans celebrate Super Eagles victory, dream Nigeria vs Côte d’ Ivoire final

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is through to the semi-finals of the AFCON after a hard-fought 1-0 win over giant killers Angola in Abidjan on Friday.

This was after a lovely assist by Moses Simon, slipping in a lovely pass for Ademola Lookman, who slotted calmly beyond goalkeeper Guilherme da Costa to score the only goal for Nigeria in the 41st minute.

Some fans who spoke to NAN said they were very pleased with the performance of the Super Eagles and would love Nigeria to meet hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Tony Seaman and Zulu Mochoko said they felt very excited about the victory, adding that Nigeria would be the final victors of the tournament.

“We feel very happy! Nigeria is going to take the cup.

“Nobody else but Nigeria, and we are rooting for Cote d’Ivoire to face Nigeria in the final.”

Seyi Dada-Martins said the game was fantastic.

” It was a great performance with a mix of good attacking abilities from the Super Eagles.

“I feel like Nigeria is going all the way, really.

“A Nigeria vs Cote d’Ivoire final will be brilliant,” he said.

Another fan, Segun Adekeye said: “We are the best. I am very happy today, and we showed that we were not the mates of the Angolans.

“A Nigeria/Cote d’Ivoire final is what I am looking forward to, now,” he said.

Other Ivorian fans joined in the celebration as they also wished for a Nigeria v Cote d’Ivoire final.

Marie Sophie said: “We love Osimhen. He is the best player, and I hope Nigeria goes to the final and takes the cup,” she said.

Buokuze Kousso said even though he is Ivorian, he is very happy that Nigeria won.

NAN also reports that Nigeria will face the winner of Saturday’s quarter-final between Cape Verde and South Africa for a place in the final.