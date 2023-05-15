Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci, Tiwa Savage

In a tweet on Monday, May 15, 2023, Ezekwesili cited instances where Ghanaians claimed the achievements of Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage and Hilda Bassey.

Ezekwesili observed that Tiwa Savage, who performed at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, was falsely claimed to be Ghanaian on the internet.

By her observation, yet again, Hilda Bassey, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours, has also been roumoured to be Ghanian.

Ezekwesili found the situation amusing and wondered how it began.

Providing insight to the minister on what is happenening on Twitter streets, Karo Omu, the founder of Sanitary Aid for Nigerian Girls (S.A.N.G), a non-profit organisation that advocates for women's mestrual health, explained that Ghanians are intentionally playing Nigeria's initial card.

"When we see a “Nigerian” doing something we don’t approve of, we dash them to Ghana so recently they’ve reversed it, they claim our “accomplishments” and we do the same. light hearted banter."