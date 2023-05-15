What you should know about Hilda Baci, the record-breaking chef

A graduate of Sociology from Madonna University, Okija, she is the founder of My Food by Hilda, a premium restaurant and delivery service for African and continental dishes.

Hilda's foray into catering was influenced by her mother's culinary techniques prior to establishing 'My Food' with her brother while a student. She extended her skills to television, starting with the cooking segment, In My Kitchen, on Rave TV's breakfast show, Morning Rave. She was also the host of Dine on A Budget, on Pop Central TV, where she engaged celebrities on topical issues and treated them to a good dining experience.

Prior to Dine on a Budget, she worked as the lunch division manager for a breakfast company, Breaking King, where she gathered experience in operating a culinary business.

She started MyFoodbyHilda in February 2020 from a tiny apartment in Ikate where she made bowl recipes for various clients during the lockdown, increasing her customer base online and offline.

Hilda began sharing recipes online which precipitated her first online class. She got encouraged to continue on a bigger scale after seeing the benefits on the students while still running home cooking.

Over time, her audience grew with an increase in demand for her recipes prompting her decision to open a physical restaurant from her savings. The hard work paid off as her first premium fast-food restaurant was launched in June 2022 and has since catered to an incredible number of clients.

Hilda showcased her acting prowess as the supporting lead character in Dream Chaser, a movie directed by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory which got nominated for best movie at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

She also featured in other prominent movies and soap operas including Sideways, Flatmates, A Walk on the Water, and Mr & Mrs Robert.

In 2020, she co-hosted MTN Y'ello Star, a reality music project to build capacity among young Nigerian talents while they get recognised on the international scene.

She affirmed her cooking talent further when she represented Nigeria at the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021 emerging as the winner, providing more drive for her entrepreneurial vision. She was also a recipient of the Starz Awards Personality of the Year.

To encourage and empower other talents through their culinary journey, Hilda has trained over 2,500 students giving prizes and incentives to the best-performing students.

She is a humanitarian who believes that everyone deserves well-prepared meals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she provided over 3,000 meals to less privileged communities for social impact.