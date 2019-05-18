The re-appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank continues to generate reactions with some Nigerian professionals in Europe commending President Muhammdu Buhari for the move.

President Buhari had, in a letter to the Senate, nominated Emefiele for a second term in office. The red chamber confirmed Emefiele's nomination on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The group described Emefiele's re-appointment as the "final victory" for President Buhari, who many have accused of appointing Nigerians from a certain part of the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 5th annual general meeting in Belgium, the group expressed optimism in Emefiele's ability to initiate and implement policies that would lead to an improvement in the country's economy.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Dr. Agwu Onyeke President, Arc. Adesugun Lawal (Ukraine), Chief Adekoya (Italy), Engr. Bright Anyanwu (Spain), Mr. Godspower Smith (Germany), Chief Chuba Chime (UK) Mr. Charles Ayoola (UK), Prof. Afik Babarinde (Cyprus), Mrs. Anita Ibeh (Malta), Dr. John Umeh (Republic of Ireland) and Tobias Idoko esq (Netherlands).

The Association also commended the numerous sacrifices made by the Nigerian troops fighting terrorism in North East Nigeria and also praised the leadership of the Armed Forces in providing sound guidance and direction for the services.

"The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe commends President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. This action is a deviation from the past, where hard work and dedication to duty are always sacrificed on the altar of politics," the group said.

"We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for placing a high premium on the security of lives and properties in Nigeria and the tremendous support he has given to the Armed Forces in their bid to curtail the activities of terrorists, bandits and other vices in the country."

It urged Nigerians to support the Buhari government in its quest to take the country to the next level.