The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal office has arrested a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abdulgafar Ayinla, over his alleged involvement in a N26 million property scam.

Ayinla has also been accused of forgery and obtaining money under false pretense.

According to the EFCC, Ayinla, who is expected to be sworn-in on May 29, 2019, confessed to the Commission of crime, adding that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.

The petitioner who resides in the United State of America, stated that Ayinla who is a legal practitioner was introduced to her by her late aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

"The Lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin. I paid N8, 240, 000 (Eight million, two hundred and forty thousand Naira) commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never pay the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to me," the petitioner said.

The suspect disclosed that he diverted the money to his personal use and promised to pay back when he receives his wardrobe allowance from the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The EFCC says the lawmaker would soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency has arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Delta state.