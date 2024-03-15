Ebonyi governor extends teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Chief Monday Nkwuda and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abakaliki.

The permanent secretary said that the extension covered teachers who retired in May 2023.

Nkwuda, in the statement, urged teachers in the government’s employ who retired on May 9, 2023, to take note of the development.

“They should go to the central payroll, state ministry of Finance and Economic Development for recapturing and updating” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on various fora declared that education was a major thrust of his administration.